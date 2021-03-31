Construction work has begun on the installation of a new traffic light at the intersection of Falls and Madrona in Twin Falls. The half a million dollar project is expected to take up to nine weeks to finish according to a post from the city at tfid.org. The City of Twin Falls explains the need for the new light on their website is due to an increase in cars and pedestrian traffic, and the intersection has become unsafe.

During the installation drivers should be aware of lane closures and traffic pattern changes on the roads around the intersection. The speed limit has also been reduced temporarily to 25 miles per hour on Falls approaching Madrona Street.

In an email sent to Townsquare Media, the Twin Falls School District public relations director Eva Craner hopes to remind and advise drivers to always use extra caution in the area as this intersection is frequently used by young students. Craner also praises the speed limit change saying:

is extremely well received by the employees and families who attend Sawtooth Elementary School as this is an intersection that has been of concern for quite some time.

Due to the traffic changes and speed reduction drivers are encouraged to avoid the area to bypass any congestion and delays. For updated info on the project you can contact the contractors working on the project, Electric One West at 208-735-9578.