Car and Train Collide Near Hansen

Courtesy Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office

HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A car and train collided early Thursday morning in Hansen. Images shared by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office show a freight train stopped at a crossing near Hansen and a white Ford sedan with front end damaged pushed to the side of the tracks. No word yet on any injuries or how long the crash blocked traffic. More information to come...

Filed Under: Hansen, train vs. car, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Categories: Magic Valley News
