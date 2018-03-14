Traveling in Idaho at Night – Be Careful of Animals

Traveling at night through Idaho can be especially dangerous with the lack of light and a risk of hitting big game. Hitting an elk or deer can be deadly and scary.

Here is what it can do to a car.

According to dmv.org 1 out of 17 crashes involves a roaming animal. And as you can see, no one walks away a winner. 89% of these crashes happen on two lane roads, which Idaho has an abundance of; and 84% happen on dry clear nights.

Make sure you keep an eye out for reflective eyes, a lot of big game travels in large groups so keep watch the shoulders of the road and be especially careful during dusk and dawn.

Fortunately, the people in this car walked away with virtually no injury. The elk, not so much. Just be aware and take your time on Idaho roads at night