Truck Driving Simulator Video Game Features Twin Falls Streets

In mid-May I posted a video to show how bored people are during the pandemic. The video featured footage of Idaho in a truck driving simulator style video game. I made fun of it that someone would actually play that game yet I watched it, so who should I judge there? Honestly, it was actually interesting and the highlight of that video had to have been the appearance of a very Back To The Future looking DeLorean car at an Idaho stoplight. I was pretty impressed with how real some aspects of the game are, light waiting at traffic lights and dealing with other traffic. That video was supposedly representing a location in northern Idaho. This newest video of American Truck Simulator will be a lot more recognizable since it features the streets of Twin Falls, Idaho.

That is awesome. Although it isn't a perfect representation of our city, it does feel like driving around Twin Falls. Many intersections and buildings are recognizable, though not always in their real life location. You see a CSI sign and a billboard pimping potatoes. The intro is a really cool shot of the Perrine Bridge with and interesting sight: As the video pans around the bridge you can see the Snake River moving below and vehicles crossing the bridge are also in action but the few BASE jumpers or para-gliders are stuck in some sort of slow motion action just below the bridge.

Big thanks to Doc Holliday, he used to work with us here at the radio station, for posting this video and sharing with us.