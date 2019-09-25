MARSING, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck hauling a load of onions toppled into the Snake River Tuesday near a small southwestern Idaho town sending two men to the hospital.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the overturned semi-truck, Miguel Hernandez, 58, of Caldwell, had to be flown by air ambulance to a Boise hospital while his passenger, Oscar Baez, 29, of Caldwell was first taken to a Caldwell hospital then later to a Boise hospital after the 3:07 p.m. crash on Lowell Road in Canyon County.

ISP said Hernandez, of Caldwell, was headed west on the road and lost control of the truck because the brakes had not been working properly. The truck went off the road and ended up on its side in the Snake River. The crash is still under investigation by ISP.