Melba Man Killed in Crash with Farm Equipment

MARSING, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old man was killed in a crash with a hay machine near Marsing Thursday evening.

James McCoy, of Melba, died when he crashed his Toyota Camry head-on with a hay swather tractor at around 8:41 p.m. on Idaho Highway 78, according to Idaho State Police. ISP didn't indicate if the driver of the tractor was injured. The crash blocked traffic on the highway for more than two hours.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office and Marsing EMS also responded to the crash.