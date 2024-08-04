Motorcycle Death West of Boise Involving Semi Driven by Juvenile

Fatal Motorcycle vs Freightliner Crash Near Marsing

The Idaho State Police (ISP) is currently investigating a tragic two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, August 3, 2024. The incident occurred at 4:03 p.m. at the Pershall Road and US-95 intersection.

Collision Details

A red 2013 Freightliner truck, driven by a juvenile from Caldwell, was traveling west on Pershall Road. At the same time, a black 1987 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 37-year-old male from Kuna, was heading south on US-95. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, resulting in a fatal outcome for the motorcycle rider, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The juvenile driver of the Freightliner was not transported to the hospital.

Road Closures and Investigation

Following the crash, both directions on Pershall Road and the northbound lane of US-95 were blocked for approximately four hours to allow emergency responders to manage the scene and conduct their investigation. All lanes have since been reopened.

The ISP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, with assistance from Owyhee County and Owyhee Fire/EMS.

Other Accidents: Five-Vehicle Collision After Vehicle Fire North of Blackfoot

BINGHAM, Idaho – In a separate incident, the Idaho State Police are investigating a five-vehicle collision that occurred on the evening of August 2, 2024. This accident occurred on Interstate 15 at mile marker 103 north of Blackfoot, Bingham County.

Sequence of Events

The collision happened at 6:08 p.m. following a traffic standstill caused by an earlier vehicle fire. A white 2004 Ford F250 pickup, driven by an 18-year-old male from Rathdrum, collided with a 2022 Ford Bronco driven by a 21-year-old male from Salt Lake City, Utah. The impact pushed the Bronco into a beige 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 46-year-old male from Layton, Utah, colliding with a silver 2015 Subaru Outback driven by a 37-year-old female from Blackfoot. Additionally, a white 2024 Kia Sportage, driven by a 69-year-old male from Idaho Falls with a 67-year-old female passenger, swerved to avoid collision and sideswiped the Ford Bronco.

Injuries and Road Closures

All occupants of the Ford F250 and the passenger of the Kia Sportage were transported to local hospitals by ground ambulance. The left-hand lane of the interstate was blocked for approximately two hours and 24 minutes as emergency responders assisted those involved and cleared the scene.

Another Weekend Fatality: Fatal Accident on I-84 Near Bliss Claims One

Unfortunately, Idaho State Police have had to investigate several fatal accidents on Idaho roads this weekend, including an accident between a passenger truck and a semi that resulted in the death of a female passenger on I-84 near Bliss, Idaho.