Tryout For Idaho’s Professional Indoor Football Team

I had no idea that this was a thing. Idaho has a professional indoor football team called the Idaho Horsemen, and apparently they are pretty good. They are also looking for people to try out for the team. If you are athletic and want to play football you have a chance.

The Idaho Horsemen apparently are the 2019 American West Football Conference undefeated champions. That is pretty impressive. The 2021 season is scheduled to kick off in the middle of March depending on COVID of course.

If you want to try out for the team, they will be held at Simplot Stadium at 2207 Blaine St in Caldwell on December 5th. Try outs cost $70 per person and they are actually looking for someone who may have college experience, but it isn't required. If you are good enough to make the team your resume won't really matter.

Candidates must be 18 years or older and the try out will consist of drills similar to the combine. There will be a 40 yard dash, pro agility shuttle, standing broad jump and more so if you already know these drills you are one step closer. If you are a player with highlights you can also send your film to them prior to the tryout.

I am slightly disappointed I am not a young athletic man so I can be part of this experience. I would love to play indoor football. If you want to, check out more details here.