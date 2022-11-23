Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup Tuesday evening in Caldwell. According to Idaho State Police, the man, from Kendrick, was walking across S. 20th Avenue at around 7:41 p.m.  when a 1997 Ford F350 hit him. The 31-year-old driver of the pickup was not injured. IPS said the crash remains under investigation.

