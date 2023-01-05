Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Caldwell Man

WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Caldwell man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the end of December in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded Dec. 29, to a crash on U.S. Highway 95, about 50 miles north of Winnemucca, for a Chevrolet pickup that went off a curve and overturned ejecting the Caldwell man. The driver of the pickup and three children were taken to an area hospital. Nevada State Police said the driver had been going to fast for the weather conditions and lost control on the curve. The crash remains under investigation.

