Twin Falls Church Hosting Harvest Festival Halloween Event

Thankfully not all the Twin Falls Halloween events have been canceled. River Christian Fellowship Church is having their Harvest Festival event on Halloween and it is free admittance.

You can take the entire family to the event that is going to be at the River Christian Fellowship Church located at 4002 N 3300 E in Twin Falls. They are going to have food trucks available so you can go eat at places like Porked Out, Creative Cravings and Mamma's Best Bakery. They are going to have kid friendly activities like a bounce house, face painting, games and even a petting zoo! Count me in!

Again, it is free admittance for the entire family. The event is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and they will also have plenty of candy for the kiddos. If you have been wanting to try out some of the newer food trucks in the area, now is the time to do it.

It makes me happy that not all events have been canceled this year due to COVID 19. Trick or Treat on Main Street has been cancelled as well as Trick or Treat on Bish's Street which is incredibly unfortunate. However, this family friendly and free admittance event is just what the family needs for a great Halloween experience.

Now I just have to know if it is weird for adults to go without kids and get their faces painted while enjoying a petting zoo.