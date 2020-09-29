The Jerome Farmer's Market is every Saturday at the Mountain View Barn at 392 East 300 South in Jerome. Every year they have a Halloween at Hogwarts Harvest Festival. Thankfully this year it is NOT canceled.

The event will take place on October 10th from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. All Muggles are welcome and if you want to dress up, even better! This is the 9th year that they have done it and I am sad to say I have not attended YET. This year just may be the year. And yes, I will go in full costume.

Wear your mask and check out some amazing vendors while enjoying the magical world of Hogwarts. In previous years you have been able to try out for Quidditch, do experiments with Professor Sprout and eat at Hogwarts. This year they are also having an owlery, a potions booth and even more. If there is a sorting hat at least I can finally officially get sorted into Hufflepuff.

If you have a robe and a magic wand you are going to want to take it with you and make sure you get to Platform 9 3/4 on time so you don't miss the train and have to find a flying car.

COVID may have cause a huge damper on 2020 but it can't take your Hogwarts letter away this year. Potter Heads rejoice!