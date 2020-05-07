Twin Falls Church Passes Out Free Potatoes

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Baptists and friends are eating well today. A dump truck carrying a load of potatoes arrived late Wednesday at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. The spuds were donated by Silver Creek Seed Farm in Picabo. Many potato farms have seen the bottom drop out of the market, as restaurant business is scaled back or closed. Rather than let the crop rot, growers have been giving it away.

The truck arrived before sunset. There may still be potatoes available in the church parking lot this morning.

Several Idaho potato farms have been passing out potatoes in the hope it can feed anyone hungry

You don’t need to ask. You can simply bring a bag and fill it if there are potatoes still available. Several Idaho potato farms have been passing out potatoes in the hope it can feed anyone hungry because of job or business loss over the last couple of months.

By the way, most of you know potatoes are among the most nutritious foods on the planet. Before the blight struck Ireland 180 years ago, many Irish peasants were much healthier than their working class English counterparts. It was because of the potato being a staple of the Irish diet.

Not long ago I did a survey on Facebook. I asked people if they preferred potatoes boiled, baked, fried or mashed. Most people selected “all of the above”.

Let me add, I would agree with all the choices but still, fries are the world’s best comfort food. Along with a ready supply of ketchup and fry sauce. Also, I often bake potatoes during the week and then weekends use the leftovers for home fries. With some diced sweet onion, garlic, a bit of chicken broth and Old Bay seasoning.