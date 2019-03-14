Twin Falls City Pool Hosts “Coco” For Next Splash N Flick

These Splash 'N Flicks going on at the Twin Falls City Pool seem to be a hit. The next showing will be March 23rd and they are showing "Coco".

I personally haven't seen " Coco " yet, but I hear it is a fantastic movie and this might be a good opportunity to check it out. I hear it is a tear jerker.

The Twin Falls City Pool hosts these events for families about once a month. You get the chance to play around in the nice warm covered pool and then watch a show. Get the kids and the family tired before you head home for the night.

The event starts at 7:45 p.m. but the movie doesn't start until 8:15 p.m. and will last until about 9:45 p.m.

I have to know if "Coco" is as amazing as everyone says it is. The animated musical is definitely on my must-watch list for the near future. A great way to prepare for spring.