The Twin Falls City Pool has been closed since early February for a massive remodel and renovation. After about six weeks of hard work, the pool is almost ready to open again.

While there isn't an official opening date announced just yet, based on some of the updates from the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation office, the pool should be open by the end of this month. The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation department has been sharing updates on the Twin Falls City Pool and it is starting to look epic.

The bottom of the pool has been resurfaced which it desperately needed. The pool hasn't been restored in about a decade, which is right for that type of material. The Twin Falls City Pool has the black "racing" stripes on it now. I believe those are to help with the slick bottom.

It will take some time to refill but all indications imply that the pool will be open later this month. The bubble is still on the pool so when it is up and functioning you will still be able to enjoy warm water conditions. The bubble usually remains on the pool until Memorial Day weekend, barring any complications.

I have not been able to find out how long it is going to take to refill the pool just yet, but I can imagine it is going to take a few days. I can't wait to see the finished product and try it out. We will update as more information becomes available.

