The wait is almost over! The Twin Falls City Pool has officially planned its reopening party. You can get back in the water very soon.

The Twin Falls City Pool will officially open back up on April 1st, this Friday. No joke! After weeks of remodeling and days of refilling the pool, it is almost time for you to give the brand new flooring and more a try.

The Twin Falls City Pool will be open 7 days a week. According to the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Facebook page, lessons are taking place this week but it will not be open for lap or open swim until this Friday. I can't wait to give it a try.

The photos of the new pool are gorgeous. The renovation was slightly overdue and now the flooring of the pool and resurfacing is going to make it better than ever. The Twin Falls City Pool offers tons of different things from learning how to roll in a kayak, the tower for kids to play on, lap and open swim, and of course, swimming lessons. It has been missed.

The bubble is still on the pool so you know it will be nice and warm when you get in and out of the water. Usually, the bubble comes off the pool around Memorial Day Weekend so you still have plenty of time to enjoy covered and heated swimming.

April 1st may be April Fools Day but you can go check out the Twin Falls City Pool, no joke.

