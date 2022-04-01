Spring is here and April has officially begun. With the weather being nice, the snow is gone and there is much to do to lose that winter weight and to enjoy being able to leave the house again. The Magic Valley has plenty going on this month, but this weekend alone has so many events, it is impossible to make them all. Here are some of the things taking place this weekend that you will want to attend and not miss out on.

Friday, April 1 - The Twin Falls City Pool Reopens

Credit Y/City Pool Facebook Credit Y/City Pool Facebook loading...

After a few weeks of being closed, the Twin Falls City Pool is reopening today, April 1. The pool has been closed for renovations, but it will be back up and running this weekend. Even though the weather is warmer, the dome will remain on, making it nice and warm to swim in every day.

Saturday, April 2 - Mobile Vendor Expo

Idaho Battlefields Idaho Battlefields loading...

After success at the first one last month, another mobile vendor expo will be taking place tomorrow, Saturday, April 2. This one will be bigger than the one last month. There will be laser tag, escape rooms, axe throwing, food trucks, and knockerball. The event will be taking place at the Twin Falls Fair Grounds from 10 AM until 11 PM.

Saturday, April 2 - Spring Vendor Show

Credit: Christina Tipton Credit: Christina Tipton loading...

For those that want to get out and shop for spring décor, while also supporting the locals, then make sure to stop by the Spring Vendor Show, located at 702 Fairfield Street West from 10 AM until 3 PM. The first 25 adults will receive a goody bag, so get there right when the door opens.

Saturday, April 2 - 10th Annual Spring Fling

Credit: Spring Fling Credit: Spring Fling loading...

For those that want to enjoy an entire day of shopping at local vendors, there is another vendor sale taking place. The 10th annual Spring Fling will be taking place at 215 Eastland Drive from 10 AM to 4 PM. They will have outdoor décor, decorations, furnishings, and much more. They will be giving away door prizes every 20 minutes, so the longer you shop, the better chance you have to win.

Saturday, April 2 - EGG-Citing Easter Egg Hunt

Credit: Gabe Pierce on Unsplash Credit: Gabe Pierce on Unsplash loading...

Easter may still be a couple of weeks away, but that isn't stopping people from starting the fun early. There will be an Easter egg hunt taking place at Heyburn Riverside Park at 10 AM this Saturday. Make sure to hop on over with your little one for an egg-citing time.

Saturday, April 2 - Mammoth Cave Reopens

Mammoth Cave and Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History Mammoth Cave and Shoshone Bird Museum of Natural History loading...

The Mammoth Cave and Shoshone Bird Museum will be reopening this Saturday. Tours will be from 9 AM until 6 PM and the cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids aged 5 to 12, and 5 and under are free. Enjoy a tour in this huge volcanic cave and feel like you went back to the cave times. There are many fossils, artifacts, and more to see.

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 - Jerome Gun Show

Credit: Jonathan Olsen-Koziol on Unsplash Credit: Jonathan Olsen-Koziol on Unsplash loading...

With all the events taking place on Saturday, this one might be best to go to on Sunday, or you can try to hit as many as possible in one day. The Jerome Gun Show will be taking place at the Jerome fairgrounds from 9 AM to 6 PM on Saturday and from 9 AM to 3 PM on Sunday. Admission to the show is $9.

Plenty is going on this weekend, and the weather should be nice. Take advantage of it and get out and shop, attend a mobile vendor event, hunt some eggs, take a dip and maybe even buy a gun. There is a lot to choose from and April will be a month full of fun activities and events going on. Make sure to schedule your weekend accordingly and have fun with whatever you choose to do.

