Almost exactly one month ago, on October 7th, the Twin Falls City Pool closed indefinitely because someone had slashed the bubble that covers the pool during the cold months. Most of us thought that meant the pool probably wouldn't open for a few weeks or months, but they had a temporary fix in place just a few days later.

New Hours For The Twin Falls City Pool

Now that the bubble is fixed the pool crew is gearing up for winter use and that means expanded hours. It was just announced that the City Pool will have new hours starting on Monday, November 15th. There will be changes to the open swim, lap swim, the Wiggletrack, and the tower inflatables.

Get our free mobile app

When Is The Twin Falls City Pool Open

The new hours are as follows for the Twin Falls City Pool:

Shallow side open Monday through Friday from 5:30 AM to 1 PM and 2:30 to 7 PM. On Saturday and Sunday the shallow end will be open 10:30 AM to 5 PM.

Deep side will be open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM and 2:30 to 4 PM. On Saturday and Sunday the deep end will be open Noon to 5 PM.

Lap swim will be available Monday through Friday from 5:30 AM to 1 PM and 2:30 to 4 PM. Additionally on Monday and Wednesday there will be lap swim from 6 to 7 PM. On Saturday and Sunday lap swim will be open 10:30 to 11:30 AM and noon to 5 PM. The number of lap swim lanes open will vary each day. Check the City Pool website for details.

The Wiggletrack gets set up on the shallow end of the pools and the hours are the same during open swim, except on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 5 and 6 PM.

The Tower will be set up on Saturdays and Sundays starting on November 20th from noon to 5 PM. They will also have it inflated during Thanksgiving break on Tuesday the 23rd from noon to 5 PM.

Twin Falls Home For Sale With Pool and Sauna