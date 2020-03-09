Twin Falls Costco Limiting Amount Of Supplies You Can Purchase

I went to Costco over the weekend, not for any kind of chaotic stock pile of supplies, simply because I needed things like toilet paper. Well, due to the insanity of some people, Costco has been forced to limit some of the items you can purchase.

According to the sign that was posted at each cash register over the weekend, Costco would only sell 2 units of certain supplies per shopper because they were running out of items. Those items include: cases of water, rice, sugar, flour, exam gloves, Softsoap, hand sanitizer, baby wipes, disinfecting wipes, diapers, bath tissue and paper towels.

Now when I go to Costco the entire point is to stock up on things. I don't remember the last time I only purchased two cases of water. However, people are really starting to go crazy over stock piling sanitary items. The hand soap and sanitizer I get to an extent. I mean, you know other people need to use hand santizer to prevent the spread of the virus right?

Courtney Salmon

Also, I don't think I will ever understand the need to get that much toilet paper. I didn't think that any symptom of the Coronavirus was diarrhea, but maybe I am wrong. And maybe the paper towels are just in case you run out of toilet paper?

I don't know, all I do know is, this is not a snow storm. People are allowed to leave their homes. Stop panicking! Everything is going to be ok.