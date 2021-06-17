Twin Falls County Commissioners Considering Ban Shooting In Indian Springs

On Friday June 18th, the Twin Falls County Commissioners will be conducting a public hearing to consider restricting shooting in the area known as Indian Springs. The meeting will be at 10 a.m.

What is Indian Springs

So Indian Springs is toward the South Hills and there are lots of places to hike, bike and ride horses. It is also a popular recreational shooting area as there are a few places that you can get far enough away to sight in rifles and there are good back drops. On Friday the Twin Falls County Commissioners are considering restricting it.

The County Commissioners Meeting

The meeting will be on Friday at 10 am where the commissioners will hold a public hearing at 630 Addison Ave W. Don Hall, Jack Johnson and Brent Reinke are the Twin Falls County Commissioners in case you were not aware.

The reason they are considering it

There is a consideration to restrict the shooting because it can be considered dangerous. Some shooters don't use the proper etiquette and it can be dangerous for those hiking, mountain biking or riding their horses. There are not a ton of places to shoot it gets full pretty fast. I like to go shooting out there, especially since the restrictions across the canyon on the Jerome side where there is shooting, ATV riding and trails.

Meeting Information:

Again, Friday June 18th at 10 am at 630 Addison Ave W is the public hearing if you would like to attend. The phone number is 208-736-4087

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.