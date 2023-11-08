Idaho Gun Team Mops Up at National Skills Competition

I heard about these guys from people listening to my radio program. It appears to me there’s nothing people from Idaho can’t do well. First, I remember watching the men engage in trap and skeet shooting when I was a kid. My dad would take me to the local rod and gun club.

I remember that the discipline and training involved impacted the lives of all those involved. That it’s good training for life, which is what the club from Kimberly will see pay dividends for decades to come.

Vince Lombardi once told his football players an adage. They worked harder than probably any team has before or since. One day at a meeting, he surveyed the room. “Gentlemen, you will find that whatever effort you put into an effort is directly proportional to success in life,” he explained.

To go all the way to Texas and light it up, that’s an achievement. Thirty years from now, these young people can point to the trophies on their mantles and explain to younger people the same argument.

I never had the same patience as a kid, but I couldn’t stay focused on any one project or passion. But I admire people who have found the discipline. Talent may be God-given, but it also requires great attention and practice to keep it sharp.

By the way, I don’t want to make this political, but shooting sports is a great way to teach and improve firearms safety. You learn to respect what’s in your hands.

