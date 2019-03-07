Twin Falls Depot Grill In National Spotlight

The first restaurant I ever visited in Twin Falls was Depot Grill. Since then I’ve been back many times. We even did a live show there when the Grill celebrated 100 years in business. I must confess, I could do the show there every morning, although. Talking and eating pancakes isn’t always easy. At least not simultaneously.

Travelers passing through Twin Falls in the early days picked up sandwiches at Depot Grill when buying gasoline.

The pumps are gone but the food remains.

When I was a young broadcaster I dreamed of getting a job where I could travel the country visiting diners, coffee shops and family restaurants. As a TV reporter I actually lived my dream on a smaller scale. We did several stories featuring diners. We would talk with customers and feature the most popular menu items.

Depot Grill is getting national attention from the publication Only in Your State. You can read it by clicking here .