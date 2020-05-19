Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market Opening May 23rd

It is starting to feel more and more like regular life again. We are promoting sunshine, local and healthy eating because the Twin Falls Downtown Farmers Market has announced they will be opening this weekend!

Officially on Saturday May 23rd, you can go Downtown Twin Falls and shop from local farmers and business owners and get some amazing local goods. The market will be open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will have sanitation stations and expect people to comply with social distancing.

Usually they close off Main Street to accommodate the market, they have not said that the road closure is not happening so I am assuming that it is. If you would like to be a vendor you can also still fill out a form to do so.

According to their website, there will be fresh produce, handmade goods and they are even going to have live music so it will be more of an event than just a market. With the Downtown Businesses opening up as well it might be a good place to get some shopping done and have a bite to eat.