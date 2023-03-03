TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A former Twin Falls city councilman, mayor, and president of the local chamber of commerce who now serves as the economic development director has been appointed as the regional representative for the Idaho Travel Council. Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Twin Falls Economic Development Director Shawn Barigar as Region IV Idaho Travel Council representative for a term of three years.

What is the Idaho Travel Council?

The Idaho Travel Council, made up of seven other members from the other regions of the state, advise the Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development. The group also works with tourism groups and businesses on marketing and looks at ways to represent their interests at the state level. Grants are also awarded out from the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.

Barigar Has Been Involved with Magic Valley Tourism for Nearly Two Decades

Barigar worked for 18 years as the president of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce and was elected to Twin Falls City Council for a little more than 14 years, four of which her served as mayor. He has served on the Idaho Travel Council before as well as the Idaho Chamber Alliance, Southern Idaho Tourism, and Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization.

