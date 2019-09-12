TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The local mascot for Twin Falls Economic Development will be at the People for Pets' Pooch Splash this weekend in Twin Falls.

Known as Twin Falls Tess, the rescue pup who was found in Twin Falls and was adopted to a Twin Falls family will be at the end of summer dog bash at Dierkes Lake Park, where normally dogs are not allowed.

“When Twin Falls Tess was rescued from roaming Addison Avenue back in 2016, she was just a few months old and we named her Nutmeg,” said Debbie Blackwood, Twin Falls Animal Shelter director said in a prepared statement. “When our facilities became full, we moved this sweet hound/lab mix up to the Wood River Animal Shelter where she was eventually adopted that spring by a Twin Falls family who named her Tess. We had no idea that that rescue would become a social media sensation. Tess is just one of the thousands of pets the Twin Falls Animal shelter proudly rescues and rehomes every year,” she said.

People will be able to take a picture with the economic mascot during the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 14, this Saturday. Twin Falls started using Tess in February this year to promote businesses, jobs and various events in the community by means of social media like Facebook and Instagram.