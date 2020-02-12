Twin Falls Events To Celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is a holiday where people do grand gestures to express their love. It is also known as Singles Awareness Day. No matter how you are going to celebrate, there is an event for you in Twin Falls.

I personally prefer to spend Valentine's Day at home with a decent dinner but I know a lot of people like to go out to eat. If you are looking for a place as a single person to mingle or as a couple there are lots of options in the area.

Dinner for two:

Canyon Crest will be hosting Valentine's Dinner both Friday and Saturday and you get a complimentary raspberry champagne cocktail, chocolate dipped strawberries and a rose. If I were you I would call for reservations.

Elevation 486 is offering Valentines Dinner until February 16th for $75 per couple you get a glass of champagne, an appetizer, soup or salad, and entree and dessert. Again, you should make reservations early.

Saffron a reservation is required for their 4 course dinner that will run $45 per person. That includes an appetizer, entree, dessert, side and complimentary glass of champagne.

Twin Falls Brickhouse is offering a 5 course meal for 2 for $85. Plus there is going to be live music and space is limited.

Shows

Twin Falls Sandwich Co is having live music by the Brauns so you can enjoy some love songs and have some dinner.

The Relationship Show will be back at the Orpheum Theatre which is an improv show, and the inspiration is going to be the love story of a couple in the audience.General admission tickets are $15 a piece

A free metal show will be held at Tillotson Car Care and Repair on Saturday from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Single people

Rock Creek is hosting a Singles Awareness Day Meet n Greet. The perfect way to find other singles that you may have something in common with.