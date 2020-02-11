Car Crashes Into River in East Idaho

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A driver is lucky to be alive, according to Idaho State Police, when a sedan went off the highway and into a river near Swan Valley at around noon today.

According to Idaho State Police, the car went off U.S. Highway 26 into the Southfork of the Snake River. Troopers said Mistie Siepert, 42, of Idaho Falls had been driving a Ford Taurus east on the highway at a little past 9:30 a.m. when she went off the roadway and into the river. Swan Valley Fire and Rescue, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and the Idaho Department of Transportation assisted ISP with the crash.

Troopers say the woman was able to get out of the car and swim back to shore. The crash blocked part of the highway while crews worked to remove the car from the water, which ended up about 100 feet away from the road.

