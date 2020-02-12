Wood River Valley Rollover Injures One

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 64-year-old driver received a citation after his SUV rolled off a highway north of Ketchum Monday afternoon.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, John Craig, of Ketchum, was cited for driving without privileges and failure to provide insurance on Feb. 10 at around 3:14 p.m. after he missed a curve on State Highway 75 near Sage Road and rolled his Volvo SUV sending him to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Craig was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with serous injuries, but they were not life threatening. The SUV had rolled two times before coming to rest on the roof; the driver had been wearing a seat belt.