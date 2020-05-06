Twin Falls Farmer’s Market Opening May 9th At New Location

The Twin Falls Farmers Market, previously located at North College Road, is opening this weekend, May 9th at a different location just in time for Mother's Day.

Unfortunately, due to social distancing standards and the COVID-19 situation, the Twin Falls Farmers Market had to change their location to the previous Shopko parking lot from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Even though there will be no community garden at North College Road across from the Herret Center, there will still be plenty of vegetables, fruits and home goods for you to purchase from vendors.

It is perfect timing right before Mother's Day so you can find a last minute gift for mom while figuring out what fresh dish you are going to cook up for her that day.

If you decide you don't want to worry about the crowds of people, that is okay too because the Twin Falls Farmer's Market has teamed up with The Country Gardens to offer produce from their website and also deliveries soon. You can also purchase before hand to pick up at the market.

The farmers market season has to be my favorite. I absolutely love going through and getting freshly picked and locally grown fruits and vegetables. They always just taste better. And those who bake and make fresh breads, to die for. We are looking closely at when other markets plan on reopening so we can spread the word and you can visit all of them.