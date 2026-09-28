There will be tours, bingo, and dinner. One of the oldest churches in Twin Falls has a lot planned for the harvest season and is changing the name of its harvest festival to Edward Fest. Saint Edward the Confessor Church is over 100 years old and has had few changes to the original design. New pews were installed a couple of years ago, but they look like the original seats. The church is home to the city’s Roman Catholics. Saint Edward also supports a growing elementary school population and a soup kitchen, serving some of the homeless who frequent the neighborhood, including neighboring City Park.

The Event is Just a Little More than Two Weeks Away

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 17th. Church tours begin at 12:30 p.m. Bingo is scheduled from 3:30 until 5:00 p.m. at the parish hall, and that will be followed by dinner between 5:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. There will also be games available for the children (and probably some adults).

You Can Learn More By Giving the Parish Office a Call Later This Week

If you would like to know more about dinner tickets, telephone (208) 733-3907.

Bill Colley Bill Colley

Be prepared to possibly walk a block if you’re going to any of the events. Two Masses are scheduled on Saturday evening. The church is running against a trend we've seen in recent decades where people have left the faith and, in many cases, Christianity altogether. Masses at Saint Edward are often packed, with young families. Proceeds from the dinner do help assist the church in its missions. The food is also delicious.