Twin Falls, Idaho Hospital Fires Conservative Christian Chaplain

A hospital that carries the name of one gospel author is parting ways with a local pastor. St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls won’t renew a chaplain contract with Paul Thompson. He’s a pastor at Eastside Baptist Church on Eastland Drive in Twin Falls. Thompson is a Southern Baptist and believes in biblical inerrancy. In other words, the Bible is without fault. His views are likely shared by thousands across the valley and perhaps a billion people around the world.

Somehow, these things are viewed as disturbing by some narrow elites who are more San Francisco than Twin Falls in their worldview.

Apparently, there are some on the hospital board and they take offense. They believe Pastor Thompson is hostile to homosexuals. He’s one of the hosts of Pastors Round Table on Newsradio 96.1 and 1310 KLIX. He and the other panelists simply offer what the Bible says. They’re not making it up as they go along. Like many Christians, they objected to the recent rainbow display at the downtown public library and they’ve been greatly involved in the movement to abolish abortion in Idaho.

When the “woke” purge has reached Southern Idaho, it’s time for the public to assess the cultural direction we’re headed. Increasingly, it’s apparent people with traditional views and values are being marginalized across the country. But here?

By the way, as another pastor shared with me a few weeks ago, will you be denied care if you don’t adopt the new elite dogma? If you want a chaplain with solid biblical views will you be denied? Will Catholics be refused anointing and last rites because their church doesn’t promote the latest cultural fads?

St. Luke’s doesn’t want chaplains, it wants social workers.