Media Will Barely Mention Another Attack On A Christian

Attacks on Christians get little attention compared to attacks on people from other faiths. I wrote about this last week and supplied numerous links to make my case. One was a story from Nigeria where Christian shepherds were attacked by Muslims armed with machetes.

Mainstream media and its masters in the Democrat Party barely acknowledge the carnage.

While liberal American politicians are talking about seizing “assault weapons” (a term they invented) after mosque shootings in New Zealand there is little talk (yet) about grabbing sharp objects.

This morning a priest in Montreal, Quebec was stabbed during daily mass at a Roman Catholic Church. We don’t know if he was attacked because of his faith but we do know he was attacked while practicing his faith.

The stunning video of the stabbing can be found at this link . The mass was being televised when a man rushed the altar.

The priest is expected to recover, however. This underscores my earlier argument. Christians are attacked every day. Sometimes one at a time and sometimes in large groups. If someone else attending mass had been armed at the church in Quebec the attacker might never again get an opportunity to commit another crime.