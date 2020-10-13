Twin Falls Fire Responds To Auto Parts Business On 3700 N

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a business fire just before noon on Tuesday. Smoke could be seen billowing from the auto parts lot on 3700 N.

A small business fire which required the assistance of multiple engines during the noon hour on Tuesday was extinguished just a short time after crews responded. Smoke could be seen from inside a large structure on the property of the Pick-A-Part Jalopy Jungle auto salvage yard.

A call to the location went unanswered at 1 PM. The extent of the damage is unknown. No injuries have been reported. It appears firefighters were able to put the blaze out before it was able to potentially spread to other areas of the property.