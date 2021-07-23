Twin Falls Food Truck Fest Happening Today Only (July 23rd)

In conjunction with Art in the Park, the Magic Valley Art Council is hosting their 2nd annual Arts and Eats Food Truck Fest in Twin Falls City Park from 11 am to 6 pm. You definitely are going to want to go down there and shop around.

The public is invited down to Art in the Park today to try out a bunch of different food trucks and vote for your favorite food. There are some celebrity judges checking out foods as well. The contest goes until 6 pm but some of the vendors may continue serving until 9 pm.

I have no idea exactly which food trucks are going to be part of the event but I know we have some great options around the area. Some of the food trucks that I have been able to confirm there is Creative Cravings, Meet the Skewers, Pizza Antico, Jenks Family Grill, Cow Dog Cotton Candy and Kona Ice. I am not sure if there are any more I have not been able to find a list online.

I think this is something that needs to happen every single Friday because I would absolutely check it out all the time. I want to be able to try them all and vote for my favorites. Art in the Park is going to be a ton of fun this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.