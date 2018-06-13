Twin Falls Gets A Free Taco Bell Taco Until 6PM Thanks To NBA

Joshua Blanchard

 

Joshua Blanchard, Getty Images

Free taco anyone? Yea, it's a real thing, and you can thank California basketball for it.

As part of a deal with the National Basketball Association and Taco Bell, due to the Golden State Warriors game 3 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Mexican food chain is giving away one FREE Doritos Locos Taco until 6 PM today (June 13).

More details about the "Steal A Game, Steal A Taco," promotion can be found at Taco Bell's redemption page.

