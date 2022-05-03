Twin Falls ID Capt. Jak Weighs In On Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Case

A good percentage of the world is currently enthralled by the Johnny Depp / Amber Heard defamation case. Even Twin Falls' favorite resident pirate has managed to follow the case and recently chatted with me about it.

Odds are you've seen Jak Smith a time or two around the Twin Falls area. I used to live on the same street as the man, and aside from the fact that he could be Captain Jack Sparrow's doppelganger when in costume, he also had the most impressive Halloween decorations in the neighborhood annually. For that, I loathed him.

As you know, actor Johnny Depp has portrayed the character of Captain Jack Sparrow in five different Pirates of the Caribbean films. He is currently in court and suing former wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million in a defamation case. He claims a story she wrote for a national newspaper has forever damaged his reputation in show business and has cost him millions of dollars and future potential roles. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

Greg Capt. Jak Smith / Twin Falls ID loading...

"Anyone can be a victim of domestic violence," said Jak Smith of Twin Falls in a text message to me Tuesday morning. "Speak up, break the silence." I then asked Smith about his thoughts on what has become known as the "Depp v Heard" trial.

"Johnny Depp has suffered an enormous loss to his career following allegations from Amber Heard," Smith said. "I hope that by the end of this trial big-name media companies are able to get him back to where he needs to be. I would absolutely love to see Johnny Depp play Jack Sparrow one more time so we can say goodbye to the character the right way, but I wouldn't blame him if he didn't want to."

We thank Jak Smith for taking the time to chat about the subject and case with us.

Where you can see or meet Jak Smith in Southern Idaho in the coming weeks/months:

May 28, 29 (10a - 5p), 30th- (10a-2p) Makers Market at Hunt Brothers Auction House

June 11- Twin Falls City Park Pride Event

June 18- (1p-2p) Signs of Love Event / Twin Falls Albertsons Parking Lot

June 30 - Makers Market at Twin Falls City Park

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

Midway Carnival at Magic Valey Mall

7 Hidden Gem Locations In Twin Falls