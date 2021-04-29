Twin Falls ID Evel Knievel Trail Walk Offers Beauty At Every Turn

My family and I recently decided to walk the Twin Falls' trail known for its beautiful Snake River Canyon views and up close vantage point of one of the most iconic mounds of dirt in the United States.

I've lived in Twin Falls for a number of years now, but prior to Wednesday, I'd never walked the path that begins near the city's visitor center and ends with a view of the famous jump site. While the attempt was unsuccessful, the famous site that sits on private property is to this day held in high regard by many in southern Idaho.

On September 8,1974, world-renowned American stunt performer Evel Knievel attempted to jump the Snake River on a steam-powered rocket cycle. He didn't make it, and suffered some minor injuries upon landing in the canyon below. The event was broadcast to many on closed-circuit television.

Born Robert Craig Knievel in Montana, he had a run of more than 40 years entertaining fans with his innovative and dangerous stunts until his death in 2007 at the age of 69.

Along with my wife and son, we took the 1.8 mile stroll Wednesday, and it was well worth the stop. Aside from getting to see the historic site--it can be viewed at a much closer location by taking an alternate route in town--walking under the Perrine Bridge, and getting to look down into the Snake River Canyon and surrounding waterfalls, makes it an extremely underrated area trail walk in my opinion.

Statues, dedicated benches, historical plaques and the opportunity to sit for a spell and watch the BASE jumpers soar downward through the air to the landing zone on the river bank, just add to this walk, that is both non-strenuous and quite enjoyable.

