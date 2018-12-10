Finally a Travel Writer Who Tried to See Most of Idaho!
Travel writers have great jobs. They get to eat at fine restaurants and see the great sights.
I’m not sure he has all his ducks in a row when it comes to Evel Knievel’s jump site
Many who come to Idaho visit Boise and Coeur d’Alene and then call it a job done. I’m pleasantly surprised when I see efforts to visit many other places across the state.
Over the weekend I stumbled over a two year old post. The writer certainly covered a wide geographic area, including Twin Falls, although. I’m not sure he has all his ducks in a row when it comes to Evel Knievel’s jump site. He also focused on the Hemingway Monument while in Blaine County. The gravesite, I believe, is a better attraction.
You can read more by clicking this link.