Twin Falls ID Teen Reported Missing September 11

A Twin Falls teenager was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Jeovonni Andres Morris?

Twin Falls teenager Jeovonni Andres Morris, 15, has been added to a list of missing Idaho juveniles. His last date of contact was September 11, 2021, according to his profile with the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse. He was spotted in the area on September 11, but has since not been heard from by loved ones.

Morris is 5'7", and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the community for any information concerning his current whereabouts.

Please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357, if you have any information on this missing persons case.

Idaho Missing