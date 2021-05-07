Twin Falls Idaho Seeks Blessings from God

Twin Falls could be described as a godly city. A fellow I met Thursday night is a transplant from Tucson. When he came here last fall he was impressed by the sheer number of churches. He now attends Amazing Grace Fellowship. We had a conversation at the local National Day of Prayer event.

We should be offering prayers for Magic Valley farmers, who are dealing with what could become an extended drought.

It brought out a decent crowd. The event moved this year to 6:00 P.M., versus its previous noon time starts. Last year, due to the pandemic, there wasn’t a public event. This year, there was music and a lengthy list of names offering prayers. For churches, businesses, schools, first responders, media and more. I offered a short prayer. Asking the Lord to lift the afflictions of the news media and to forgive its participants.

Also, I had the opportunity to introduce the other guests. There were proclamations from both Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins and the Twin Falls County Commissioners.

As I was making the drive to the event at City Park, dust blew up on my route and it briefly rained. A few sprinkles later fell at the park and then skies mostly cleared, however.

The National Day of Prayer became a permanent annual feature of American life under President Harry Truman. When the Korean War was raging.

On a national level, it appears to have become somewhat controversial. It seems President Joe Biden failed to mention God in his proclamation. If it’s an oversight it’s a large one. Otherwise, just who does the President address when he prays? Yeah, let’s hope not!