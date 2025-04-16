I enjoyed seeing this. The Puritans may not like it. I suppose instead they would instead like to see someone decorate for Easter by hanging a man from a cross. But if the message of the day, no matter what your church calls it, is joy. The site as I drove down a street on the north side of Twin Falls put a smile on my face.

I’m not a theologian, but I meet a lot of people mired in legalism, and they can sap the joy from any event, including the one day that altered the course of human history.

A fellow wrote me this week and complained because I mentioned Easter Sunday in a weather forecast. You know, I’m not his pastor, but I know if you call it Easter, Pascha, or Resurrection Sunday, it doesn’t change the meaning of the day. You could call it merdledop, and the message remains the same.

I’m so done with the constant backbiting and denunciations of people who don’t agree with me 100 percent of the time. You may have missed the Message, the one with a capital M.

No matter what you believe in nearly everything in life, it balances on faith, which isn’t certainty. There are some things I believe and you can poke holes in my bedrock faith and I’m not moved.

When I was a student more than 40 years ago, we studied the work of psychologist Carl Jung. I was always told he was an atheist, but I recently came across a video from late in his life. He appeared to say he had a bedrock conviction that there was something beyond the observable life. You can see his answer by clicking here.

So, if you’re a Christian, rejoice. And if someone hands you a chocolate bunny, enjoy the taste as you rejoice this weekend.

