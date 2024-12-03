An Idaho Church Survives What Could be a Demonic Visitor

I’m not going into detail about the exact time and location, because nobody wants to invite more lunatics to the party. But a local church had a service recently interrupted. A fellow came in off the street and began shouting. He didn’t stay, and things quickly moved along.

I shared this story with Todd Eccles at Patriot Defense. He replied that we no longer live in a small town, and we can expect more challenges going ahead. He teaches awareness and safety.

Most churches today have safety teams in place. This isn’t highly publicized, because the people responsible for self-defense maintain a low profile.

There are several reasons churches are targets. We live in a highly charged political atmosphere, and many libertines blame the faithful for being the last people who still say “NO!”

Then there are the deranged. People are often called possessed. They see the church as an enemy.

There are also criminals, who know that churches are the repositories of valuable artifacts and often full collection baskets. While the doors are often locked, these are buildings designed to be welcoming. Passcodes aren’t needed for entry.

What can you do?

Know the exits. Ask your pastor if there’s a plan in place. Be aware of the people who are coming and going. If you know your church community, you’ll recognize newcomers. In many congregations, visitors are quickly greeted. It can determine who is friendly versus who plans to be disruptive.

Living is risky, but you can limit the risks.

Get our free mobile app