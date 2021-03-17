Twin Falls Idaho’s Half Million Dollar Intersection

This busy intersection is getting a traffic light. What do you think is the cost of the project? Would you believe 500,000 dollars?

This certainly won’t be the last project. I can think of a couple places on Filer Avenue where I’d feel better with a signal.

The intersection of Madrona Street and Falls Avenue East is among the busiest in Twin Falls. There are schools nearby and Madrona Street is often used by people looking to avoid traffic on Eastland Drive or Blue Lakes Boulevard. If you’re heading north it’s a convenient alternative to get to the mall. Falls Avenue is also among the most heavily trafficked streets in town. Aside from Pole Line Road and Addison Avenue, maybe the busiest east/west route in the city.

A traffic light is expected to cut down on accidents and ease the flow of cars and trucks.

But why so much?

I’m told the cost isn’t exorbitant. At least compared to other intersections getting lights. One of the reasons the price tag is several hundred thousand dollars is because the city needs to purchase easements.

This certainly won’t be the last project. I can think of a couple places on Filer Avenue where I’d feel better with a signal.

As the city grows, the number of cars and trucks on local streets also increases. If you put up a new house and the husband, wife and a teenager all drive, you get more congestion. If you put up a couple of hundred houses in a new development…

Growing pains! Perhaps the new metropolitan designation from the federal government will bring in some grant money (which isn’t free). And remember, the Biden Administration is considering increasing the number to be designated a metropolitan region. The figure could double.