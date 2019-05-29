Twin Falls Library Hosting City Park Historic Walk

A walking tour of the surrounding properties and landmarks near Twin Falls City Park will be led by guides from a local library.

Wednesday, June 5, the Twin Falls Public Library is hosting a walking tour of City Park and surrounding buildings, according to the library's official calendar of events . The tour will start that Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The walk is described as a "fun and informative" experience, where local historians will share their knowledge of the history of the area. The tour is planned for 90 minutes. Comfortable shoes and sunscreen are recommended by organizers. The City Park History Walk is just one of more than 25 events the library will be putting on in the month of June.

There is no cost to attend this event. The Twin Falls Public Library is located at 201 Fourth Avenue East. For more information on this, or other planned spring or summer events, call 208-733-2964.