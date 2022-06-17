UPDATE: Jake has asked for no food or water donations at this time. His cart has a weight limit and he has let me know he is well stocked and near the limit, as many people have been offering food and water. Donations for his cause are much more appreciated at this time.

Traveling is something that many of us enjoy doing. You get out of your normal routine, you get to see something new, maybe you finally see a place you've always wanted to go from pictures or movies, and you get to explore the world. Unfortunately, many don't have the time off work or the funds to do so. In the end, we dream about traveling but never get the chance to. While many of us have roadblocks in our way from doing the traveling we want to do, there is a man that is traveling the country and proving there is no such thing as a roadblock when it comes to seeing the country and traveling it.

Jake Walks America in Idaho

Credit: Jake Walks America Credit: Jake Walks America loading...

Jake Sansing, also known as Jake Walks America, is a former member of the United States Army but became homeless soon after leaving the military. In his search for a job, he walked from place to place and town to town and found it helped with his PTSD. Eventually, this lead to him walking to different states which then escalated to walking across the country, which he has done on multiple occasions. Jake is at it again, this time walking from Oregon to Maine, and in doing so is hoping to raise funds to start a campground for veterans that struggle with PTSD, as he did. He is also selling a book about his adventures walking across the country. You can only imagine what he has seen and experienced in doing so.

Jake Walks America Stopping in Twin Falls

Credit: Jake Walks America Credit: Jake Walks America loading...

Jake spent Thursday night, June 16, in Buhl, and is making his way into Twin Falls this weekend. His goal is to make it by Friday night, where he is blessed to have a room donated to him at the Quality Inn for Friday and Saturday. He will then leave Twin Falls on Sunday, with his next goal being to make it to Pocatello, which should take him about a week. His journey started in Newport, Oregon on April 9, and he estimates it will take him about a year to make it to Maine.

Why and How to Support Jake Walks America

Credit: Jake Walks America Credit: Jake Walks America loading...

For those that would like to donate to Jake, you can visit his website jakewalksamerica.com. His book, 'Walking America: A 10,000 Mile Journey of Self Healing" is available for $25, or you can donate any amount that you are comfortable with by clicking donate in the top right corner of the site. If you are asking why you should donate, Jake is not wanting to start just one camp. He plans to open one in Oregon as a non-profit and any extra income will go towards opening another camp, with the hope of having one in every state to help prevent and slow down the curve of suicide among veterans. The camp will involve various outdoor activities and visitors will be able to stay a week at a time.

What is in the Cart Jake Walks America Pushes?

Credit: Jake Walks America Credit: Jake Walks America loading...

While talking to Jake, I had to ask some questions that many are curious about, and he was more than happy to answer. For those wondering what is in Jake's cart, he keeps his tent in there, sleeping bag, clothes, food, water, toiletries, and other random items. For food, Jake use to use his military skills to trap, fish, and even dumpster dive, but as more people have begun following his journeys, he says people are more than willing to donate food and water. For as much as he walks, Jake said that he doesn't eat as much as you'd expect, but he does drink water like a fish. He usually has about five pounds of food and three gallons of water at all times, just in case.

Get our free mobile app

Make sure to click on the link to check out Jake's website and buy his book. Also, make sure to donate anything you can. If you see him this weekend, offer him some water, some food, or anything you think he could use on his long journey to Maine. You can also click the link in the first paragraph and follow his entire walk every day on Facebook, as he updates regularly. Don't miss this rare chance to see Jake as he comes through Twin Falls and the Magic Valley, as well as give him a wave and words of encouragement. I don't know about you, but I get tired walking to the car, let alone across the entire country. We are rooting for you, Jake.

8 Must-Follow Facebook Groups In Twin Falls The Magic Valley has a lot of cool, informative, and entertaining groups that you should definitely follow if you live around Twin Falls.