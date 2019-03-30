Twin Falls Man Killed While Riding Bicycle Near Murtaugh

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a Twin Falls man was killed earlier today near Murtaugh while riding his bicycle down into the Snake River Canyon. According to Idaho State Police, 42-year-old Shae Mayner was on the Murtaugh Grade at around 2:43 p.m. when he was killed.

"He attempted to pass a tractor driven by Sergio Villegas Alfaro, 52, of Rupert, ID. Mayner fell from his bike and was struck by the tractor. Mayner was wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified."

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, the Jerome County Coroner, Hazelton First Segregation Fire Department and Air St. Luke's helped Idaho State Police with the crash.