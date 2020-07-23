Twin Falls Parents Beware: Teens Using Masks To Get Alcohol
This sounds incredibly strange but not so strange it is unbelievable. Teens are using masks and dressing up like the elderly to purchase alcohol without getting carded.
I remember as a teenager I was too afraid to even try something like that but I can totally see how a teen would come up with the idea. With a mask on, the cashier can't see their entire face and if they dress like the elderly and have a fake ID it could, and is, working.
There are no reports in Twin Falls of this yet, but it is a trend on the social media app TikTok. In fact, after doing a little research, there is an entire handle and hash tag about alcoholic teens and teen drinking. Some of the TikTok videos I saw were kids as young as 13 getting drunk, vomiting and passing out. I mean, I won't sit here and say that I have never seen or experienced underage drinking, but we never blasted it on social media. It is a good way to get caught.
So parents, maybe you should download the TikTok app and see if you can search the #alcoholicteen and #teendrinking if you are worried about your kids indulging in alcohol. The TikTok trend was originally supposed to be a prank but more teens are pulling it off.