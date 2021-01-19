Twin Falls Police Explain Uncontrolled Intersection

This may seem like a no brainer, but I see close calls all the time with this one. Uncontrolled or unprotected intersections are all over the place. When I first moved here I was a bit confused. I imagine I am not the only one.

It basically needs to be treated like an intersection with a stop sign when two vehicles approach at the same time. The person to the right has the right of way and the person on the left should yield to them. However, people don't do that at stop signs so it is pretty rare to see people do it at an uncontrolled intersection.

I can't say I 100 percent blame the driver, especially if they are new. Sometimes people don't know that it is an uncontrolled intersection so they just blow through it. I have nearly been hit several times because of that wonderful situation.

I also had someone tell me that the person with the right of way was actually the vehicle on the thoroughfare that was larger, like Blue Lakes is a busier road than a side street. Obviously that is wrong but it made sense to me at the time.

Basically when push comes to shove, no one wants to get in a wreck so make sure you just pay attention. If they aren't yielding even if they should be, let them go through and mumble under your breath like all of us do in traffic.

