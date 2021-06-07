The 6 Most Hated Intersections In Twin Falls Idaho

Driving in Twin Falls is becoming more and more of a pain in the rear. There are some intersections I avoid like the plague because they are just too ridiculous to try to navigate. I swear everyone hates these 6 intersection.

  • 1

    5 Points At Blue Lakes

    This intersection has to be the worst. I had never seen an intersection that has 5 streets coming to one point until I moved here and now there are several. The lights here kind of suck too, not being able to turn left off Blue Lakes onto Addison is kind of a pain too but I understand it. I try to avoid 5 Points if I can.

  • 2

    5 Points at Washington and Addison

    This is a wonky 5 point intersection. I just want to say every part of these turns are a pain. There are some one way turns, some areas you can't turn left, strange turn not turns to go Downtown. The entire area is a mess if you aren't from here it is super confusing.

  • 3

    Pole Line and Blue Lakes

    This intersection is just ridiculously crowded. If people aren't paying attention you are going to get stuck at a red light through several rotations. People turning onto Pole Line from Blue Lakes will cut across 4 lanes of traffic to get to Costco. It gets super backed up sometimes. Just a pain.

  • 4

    Washington and Pole Line

    Again this intersection is just crowded. People either drive 10 miles over or 10 miles under the speed limit. The left turn arrow from Pole Line onto Washington lets like 2 cars through, especially when someone isn't paying attention, and it just may be the most run red light I have ever seen. Not to mention dangerous.

  • 5

    Main Street and Shoshone

    This intersection feels like a free for all. People turning onto Main Street from Shoshone back up traffic all the time, people who cut across Shoshone to stay on Main Street just scares me. You never know when someone is just going to gun it and go for it. I hate driving through here.

  • 6

    Bridgeview and Blue Lakes

    I feel like this intersection is just a mess. People forget to turn right at the arrow, people try to cut across traffic, people run the light, there is just a lot of chaos going on right here.

What other intersections should be on this list.

