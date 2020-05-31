Twin Falls Police Investigating Motorcycle Vs. Pickup Crash

UPDATE:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Police says a person on a motorcycle was injured Sunday evening in south Twin Falls and are looking for the other vehicle involved. According to police the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. S and South Hills Road between a motorcycle and pickup pulling a stock trailer at around 7:05 p.m.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley announced later in the evening the victim in the crash had died and identified him as Gary Griggs, 56, of Twin Falls.

Police had to block off the intersection and advised people to avoid the area if possible. Investigators also asked for the public's help in locating the pickup involved in the crash which left the scene. Police believe it was a grey Ford or Dodge pickup pulling a tan livestock trailer that may have damage on the left side. If you have any information for police call 208-735-4357.